Baylor University’s Movie Mondays will host a screening of “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” at 7 p.m. Monday in the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
The drama is based on the true story of the friendship between Fred Rogers, a television personality and host of the children’s TV series “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” and journalist Tom Junod.
Free tickets can be picked up at the Waco Hippodrome Box Office.
Mission Waco
Mission Waco, Mission World Inc. will have its annual Celebration Banquet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Individual tickets cost $55. A table of eight costs $425. Brian Fikkert, co-author of “When Helping Hurts,” will be the guest speaker.
For more information, call 753-4900 or email jbrammer@missionwaco.org.
CRRC dinner
The Community Race Relations Coalition will host Dinner and a Movie, showing the film “The Hate U Give,” from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church, 110 Austin Ave.
Dinner is provided by the coalition board, with donations accepted. This event is free and open to all. RSVP to 717-7903 or Jo@welterfamily.org.
Allbritton Art
The Allbritton Art Institute, a nonprofit affiliate of Baylor University, will present a free conversation with Njideka Akunyili Crosby and art critic Jason Kaufman from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at McClinton Auditorium, Room 240 in the Paul L. Foster business building, 1621 Third St.
Baylor theatre
Baylor Theatre will perform “Yerma” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Hooper-Schafer Fine Arts Center at Baylor University.
Tickets are $15. For more information, call 710-1865.
