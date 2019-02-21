The Oglesby Lions Club will host its 50th annual Rattlesnake Roundup from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Oglesby Community Center, 118 Main St.
Cost is $5 per person or free for children under 6 years old. Proceeds will benefit the Oglesby community, including local students’ scholarships, the Coryell County Youth Fair, Oglesby Volunteer Fire Department and help provide glasses for visually impaired children who attend the Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville.
Event festivities include snakehandler Jackie Bibby, star of Animal Planet’s “Rattlesnake Republic.” Bibby and other snake handlers will perform live demonstrations about every hour in the snake pit. Information will also be offered on what to do if encountering a rattlesnake in the wild.
Black Heritage Banquet
The Baylor University Black Student Union will have its 32nd annual Black Heritage Banquet at 7 p.m. Thursday in the fifth-floor banquet room of the Cashion Academic Center, 1401 S. Fourth St.
The keynote speaker will be Jemar Tisby, president of The Witness, Black Christian Collective and author of “The Color of Compromise.”
Student tickets are $10, and general admission tickets are $20, available at the ticket office in the Bill Daniel Student Center, 1311 S. Fifth St. Ticket deadline is Friday.
For more information, call 710-7982 or email Rachel_Bay1@baylor.edu.
Washington Tea
The Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will commemorate the 287th birthday of the United States’ first president during the group’s annual George Washington Tea from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Clifton House, 2600 Austin Ave.
This year’s program is “Lust, Violence and Religion: Life in Historic Waco,” presented by Bradley Turner.
Tickets are $5 and available at the door. For more information, call 315-2225.
Mother Neff 5K
The Mother Neff State Park Association will have the first “Getting Back to Nature 5K Run,” starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at Mother Neff State Park, on Highway 236 near Moody.
Registration fee is $30. To register, visit runsignup.com/race/tx/moody/nature5k.
For more information, call 744-1087.