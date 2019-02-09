Friends For Life will have a Valentine Event from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at 5000 Lakewood Drive to show appreciation for the people and groups that have given time or money to serve the elderly and people with disabilities through the organization.
The event is open to the public.
Black History banquet
The Gamma Upsilon Chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa Inc., will have its 22nd annual Black History Observance Banquet at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.
The theme is “Celebrating Unsung Heroes,” and this year’s honorees are community youth sports coaches Sonjia Brantley, Jay Butler Jr., Teresa Eckles, Arlanders Estelle Jr., Noah Jackson, Gidgett Johnson, Juliett Jones, Aramious McDaniel, Robert Miller, Alvin Taylor and Horace Vonner.
Tickets are $30 each or $240 for a table. The money will be used to award scholarships to high school students interested in pursuing a career in the field of education. For more information, call 716-4541.
Fire delays Mooreville dinner
The Mooreville United Methodist Church’s Valentine Dinner scheduled for Saturday will take place Feb. 16.
All tickets previously sold will be honored.
At least one church building was destroyed by fire Thursday.
StressBuster Clinic
The Area Agency on Aging, in partnership with Providence Hospice, will host a free nine-week StressBuster Clinic for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s or dementia.
This clinic will start at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at 6700 Sanger Ave.
Space is limited to 10 people, and registration is required. To register, call 741-1621.
Career Track classes
The Christian Women’s Job Corps’ free Career Track Program classes will start Tuesday and include sessions in communications, job readiness, resume creation, application completion, computer training, boundaries and Bible study.
Day classes meet from 9 a.m. to noon, and evening classes meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at 1115 Columbus Ave.
To apply, visit www.cwjcwaco.org. For more information, email Suzanne at info@cwjcwaco.org.