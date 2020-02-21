The Waco Fire Department is hosting Hands Only CPR training Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each of its 14 area fire stations.
The training is in conjunction with the American Heart Association. Hands Only CPR is a way for a bystander to step in and save a life of an adult or teen who has collapsed due to cardiac arrest. Recent studies and statistics show that immediate chest compressions for a victim even without respirations can save lives.
Hands Only CPR training will also take place Feb. 29, March 7 and March 14.
Mardi Gras bingo
The Bosqueville United Methodist Church, 7327 Rock Creek Road, will celebrate Mardi Gras with bingo and ice cream from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The church also will have an Ash Wednesday drive-through from noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. in front of the church. Drivers will not need to get out of their vehicles to receive the ritual and prayer.
For more information, call 754-8444 for more information.
Car
nival Glass Exhibit
Historic Waco Foundation presents Carnival Glass Exhibit Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., at East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
Entrance to the exhibit is included in the regular admission price of $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and students.
Preview Historic Waco Foundation’s collection of carnival glass from American glasshouses of the 20th century and learn about the rise and fall of this household staple. Carnival glass is known for its vibrant colors, intricate patterns and an iridescent glow.
Call 753-5166 for more information.
Storytelling guild
Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild meets at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at The Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.
Call 717-1763 for more information.
Grizzly Gravel Grind bike ride
The Grizzly Gravel Grind bike ride is Saturday at Talbert Ranch. This is a family-friendly event with routes from 10-50 miles. There is a $10 fee to cover food and drink at the finish.
For more information, contact Nancy Goodnight at 405-2518 or email rockbridgerunner@gmail.com.
Art guild exhibit
Art Guild of Central Texas will host a free exhibit, critique and reception Sunday, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Whitehall Center of Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd., Woodway.
Call 722-9928 for more information. Refreshments will be served.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.