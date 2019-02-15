Christian Youth Theater Waco will perform Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” Feb. 28 through March 3 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 West Waco Drive. Tickets cost $8 to $12 each and are available at cytwaco.org.
Performances are scheduled for 9:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Feb. 28, 7 p.m. March 1, 2:30 and 7 p.m. March 2, and 2:30 p.m. March 3.
For more information, call 340-0084.
Star Party downtown
The Central Texas Astronomical Society will host a Sidewalk Star Party starting at sunset Saturday at Heritage Square, Third Street and Austin Avenue.
Astronomers will set up telescopes for viewing, and the event is free and open to the public.
Free admission
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum will offer free admission to federal employees, contractors and their immediate family members Saturday through Monday.
To receive free admission bring identification confirming federal employment or contract status, such as a business card or ID badge.
Summer camp
Waco Children’s Theatre will have its annual summer camp in June.
The first opportunity to register for the camp will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lee Lockwood Auditorium, 2801 W. Waco Drive. This will be the best way to secure a spot for this summer.
For more information, call Linda Haskett at 776-0707.
Choir fundraiser
The Waco Community Choir is sponsoring a fish dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Estella Maxey clubhouse, 1809 J.J. Flewellen Road.
A dinner of fish, fries, salad or cole slaw, dessert and drink costs $10 each.
The nominated choir is raising money to attend the Stella Award pre-show in Las Vegas.
For more information, contact Carol Richard at 548-4843.
Homespun quilters
The Waco Homespun Quilter’s Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday Lakewood Christian Church, 6509 Bosque Blvd.
A garage sale-style offering of members’ sewing room items will be featured.