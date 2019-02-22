The Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will commemorate the 287th birthday of the United States’ first president during the group’s annual George Washington Tea from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Clifton House, 2600 Austin Ave.
This year’s program is “Lust, Violence and Religion: Life in Historic Waco,” presented by Bradley Turner.
Tickets are $5 and available at the door. For more information, call 315-2225.
Mother Neff 5K
The Mother Neff State Park Association will have the first “Getting Back to Nature 5K Run,” starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at Mother Neff State Park, on Highway 236 near Moody.
Registration fee is $30. To register, visit runsignup.com/race/tx/moody/nature5k.
For more information, call 744-1087.
Mayborn engineering
The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will have engineering challenges and hands-on activities, developed in collaboration with Baylor University professors, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
A screening of “Dream Big: Engineering Our World” will follow at 4 p.m. in the museum’s SBC Theater.
Storytelling Guild
The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in The Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.
For more information, call 717-1763.
Gholson VFD fundraiser
The Gholson Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual stew and chili fundraiser Saturday at the fire station, 1639 Wildcat Circle.
Serving will start at 5 pm. For more information, call 744-0810.
Walk Across Texas
McLennan County Walk Across Texas will have a kickoff event at 5:30 p.m. March 4 at Redwood Shelter in Cameron Park. Walk Across Texas gives individuals, teams of up to eight people or school classes a goal of walking the 832 miles it would take to cross Texas during the eight-week program.
This year’s program runs through April 29, and its purpose is to help people of all ages support one another to establish the habit of regular physical activity.
For more information, call 757-5180.