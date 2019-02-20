The policy board of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday at South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.
Formal public hearings will be conducted regarding support for commitment of $8 million from TxDOT Category 2 funds to partly fund the widening and reconstruction of I-35 from North Loop 340 to South 12th Street, and potential safety and transit asset condition targets.
For more information, visit waco-texas.com/cms-mpo.
MLK lecture
Clayborne Carson, director of the Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute and professor of American history at Stanford University, will present “American Prophet: The Inner Life and Global Vision of Martin Luther King Jr.” at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the Kayser Auditorium of Baylor University’s Cashion Academic Center, 1401 S. Fourth St.
The annual Black History Month Lecture is hosted by Baylor’s history department.
Baylor jazz concert
Baylor University’s Concert Jazz Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Jones Concert Hall in the Glennis McCrary Music Building, 110 Baylor Ave.
The concert is free and open to the public.
Heritage banquet
The Baylor University Black Student Union will have its 32nd annual Black Heritage Banquet at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 in the fifth-floor banquet room of the Cashion Academic Center, 1401 S. Fourth St.
The keynote speaker will be Jemar Tisby, president of The Witness, Black Christian Collective and author of “The Color of Compromise.”
Student tickets are $10, and general admission tickets are $20, available at the ticket office in the Bill Daniel Student Center, 1311 S. Fifth St. Ticket deadline is Friday.
For more information, call 710-7982 or email Rachel_Bay1@baylor.edu.
McLennan GOP
The McLennan County Republican Club will meet at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in Knox Hall at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail.
Sheriff Parnell McNamara will speak. Lunch is $15.
Cactus Society
Nationally known cactus and succulent expert, writer, photographer and lecturer Woody Munnich, from Cedar Grove, New Mexico, will speak to the Central Texas Cactus and Succulent Society at 7 p.m. Friday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. in Woodway.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, call 855-7501.