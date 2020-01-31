Monday is the final day to register to vote in the March 3 primary election.
Application forms may be picked up at the Elections Administration Office, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300.
An application may also be downloaded from the McLennan County Elections Office website, www.co.mclennan.tx.us/384/Voter-Registration.
For more information, call 757-5043.
Applications are also available at any city office, post office or city library.
Voter drive
Teams from Project VIER will hold voter registration drives from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave., and at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.
It also is an opportunity for registered voters to update their address.
For more information, call 644-3267.
Farm show
The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the 2020 MidTex Farm, Ranch and Garden Show, which will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
The show will feature free gardening demonstrations, must-have plants, new garden tools, hand-crafted art and furniture, specialty seeds and demonstrations to spruce up the yard or enhance planting fields.
For ticket information, call 757-5600.
Styrofoam day
Waco Friends of Peace-Climate will host a Styrofoam recycling event from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot at Waco and Valley Mills drives, in front of Ocean Buffet.
The service is free. Participants are encouraged to bring Styrofoam and other plastic foam packing materials saved from Christmas gifts. All food service items such as cups and containers should be rinsed clean. No packing peanuts, lids or straws will be accepted.
The foam will be taken to Waxahachie for recycling.
Spine symposium
The McLennan County Medical Education and Research Foundation will present “Disorders of the Spine Symposium: Back Pain and Beyond,” starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at Ascension Providence Hospital, 6901 Medical Parkway.
The event is free and will feature a series of talks from specialists covering back pain.
For more details, email JoAn Felton at admin@mclennancountymedicine.org or call 313-4212.
