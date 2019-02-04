McLennan Community College and the McLennan Community College Foundation will host “An Evening with Winston Churchill Biographer Andrew Roberts” at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 13 in the Conference Center on the MCC Campus.
Admission to the event is free, but tickets are required and available through Eventbrite.
For more information, contact Lisa Elliott at lelliott@mclennan.edu, or 299-8640.
Free GED classes
Christian Women’s Job Corps is offering free GED classes for women beginning Tuesday at The Center, 1115 Columbus Ave.
Participants will have access to study materials, classroom instruction, quality tutors and teachers, online software and practice tests.
Participants have the option of joining CWJC’s daytime GED program, which meets Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon or the evening GED Program, which meets on Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Email Suzanne at info@ cwjcwaco.org or call 757-0410 for more information.
Wildlife seminar
A free Wildlife Management Seminar is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Agricultural landowners will learn how a wildlife management plan can help in maintaining an ag exemption while improving the beauty of land.
For more information, call 512-894-3479.
Veterans invitation
Baylor’s Lifelong Learning program will offer a course for its members, “The History of WWII: The European Theater of Operation,” from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays from through Feb. 26 in the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Veterans of World War II may attend any part of the course as honored guests of Baylor Lifelong Learning. RSVP by calling 710-6440 or email LifelongLearning @baylor.edu so that a seat can be saved.
Free Enterprise Forum
Baylor Baugh Center for Entrepreneurship & Free Enterprise’s next Free Enterprise Forum features Thomas Hazlett, professor of economics at Clemson University.
The forum takes place Thursday at 4 p.m. at Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business, Foster 250, 1621 South Third St.
Hazlett’s talk will be a discussion on the need for continued deregulation of wireless technologies to promote innovation and enable “technologies of freedom” in the smartphone revolution.
Call 710-1694 for more information.