The Bosqueville United Methodist Church, 7327 Rock Creek Road, will celebrate Mardi Gras with bingo and ice cream from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The church also will have an Ash Wednesday drive-thru from noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. in front of the church. Drivers will not need to get out of their vehicles to receive the ritual and prayer.
For more information, call 754-8444 for more information.
Rattlesnake Roundup
The Oglesby Lions Club will host its 51st annual Rattlesnake Roundup on Saturday and Sunday at the Oglesby Community Center, 118 Main St.
Rattlesnake Roundup festivities will include live, daredevil snake pit demonstrations by Jackie Bibby and the Heart of Texas Snake Wranglers.
Snake hunt registration is $5. The hunt will run from 7 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday.
The roundup also will include arts and crafts vendors, carnival rides, games, train rides, raffle prizes, live music by Ed Leonard & Friends and a community blood drive Saturday. Tell Runyan will perform Sunday.
Free microchipping
The city of Waco will have a free pet microchipping clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Humane Society of Central Texas, 2032 Circle Road.
A current Waco water bill showing proof of residency is required to be eligible for free microchipping.
Microchipping pets is the law in Waco and helps animal care officers return lost pets.
Grizzly Gravel Grind bike ride
The Grizzly Gravel Grind bike ride will be held Saturday at Talbert Ranch in China Spring. The ride is family-friendly, and routes range from 10 to 50 miles. There is a $10 fee to cover food and drink at the finish.
To register, visit bikereg.com/grizzly-gravel-grinder. For more information, contact Nancy Goodnight at 405-2518 or rockbridgerunner@gmail.com.
Democratic Women
Texas Democratic Women of Central Texas will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday in the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.
Congressional District 17 candidates David Jaramillo and Rick Kennedy will speak and have a 30 minute question and answer session after a brief business meeting.
For more information, call Mary Mann at 715-1923.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.