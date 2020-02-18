Grammy Award-winning music producer Larry Griffin Jr., known worldwide as Symbolyc One or S1, will return to his alma mater, McLennan Community College, for a guest artist session with students and the community at 3 p.m. Thursday in Room 145 of MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
The master class, sponsored by the MCC Foundation’s Hearts in the Arts group, is free and open to the public.
S1 won his third Grammy earlier this month, Best Gospel Album, for his work with Kirk Franklin. In 2015, he picked up his second award for work on Eminem’s album “The Marshall Mathers LP 2,” which took the honors in the Best Rap Album category.
S1 was born and raised in Waco and credits his time in MCC’s Music Industry Careers program for giving him his professional start. He received an associate’s degree from MCC in 1997 and learned the essentials of studio recording, mixing and music industry business in the program.
For more information about the master class, contact MCC Music Industry Careers Program Director Jonathan Kutz at jkutz@mclennan.edu or call 299-8110.
NARFE meets
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at the West Waco Library , 5301 Bosque Blvd.
NARFE is open to all active and retired federal employees and their spouses, and to former federal employees and former spouses who are entitled to a survivor annuity.
Support group
The Compassionate Friends of Central Texas support group will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Grace Church, 4610 Bosque Blvd.
Parents, grandparents and siblings are all welcome. No cost or reservations are required.
Rose society
The Waco Rose Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.
The program is titled “Earth Kind Roses.”
For more information, call 822-1820.
Waco MPO
The Policy Board of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.
Formal public hearings will be conducted regarding support of safety targets established by the Texas Department of Transportation for 2020 and adoption of public transportation asset condition targets established by Waco Transit for 2020.
For more information, call 750-5650.
