Christian Youth Theater Waco will perform Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” Thursday through Sunday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Tickets cost $8 to $12 each and are available at cytwaco.org.
Performances are scheduled for 9:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 340-0084.
Waco Pride Network
Waco Pride Network will have a community outreach and engagement committee meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.
The meeting will focus planning community engagement events and discussing opportunities to engage with education in Waco. For more information, call 469-516-5503.
Race Relations Coalition
The Community Race Relations Coalition will host dinner and a movie from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Austin Ave.
The film will be “Blackkklansman,” and a discussion will follow. This event is free and open to all, but reservations are required by calling 717-7903 or emailing Jo@welterfamily.org.
Waco Rotary Club
Michael Richards, associate professor of health policy and leadership at Baylor University, will present a program on the state of health care during the Waco Rotary Club’s meeting at noon Monday at the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St.
Lunch is $12. For more information, call 776-2115.
Genealogical Society
The Central Texas Genealogical Society will host a program at 7 p.m. Monday in the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Professional genealogist Shelby Rowan will present tips and techniques on how to research ancestors when DNA says you are Irish. For more information, call 750-5945 or visit ctgs.org.
Christian Writers
Author Frank Ball will be the guest speaker for a Christian Writers Workshop meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road. His topic is “How to Write Captivating Stories.”
The workshop is free and open to the public.