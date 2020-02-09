Colleen Foleen with Texas Agrilife will present a talk and demonstration about the Mediterranean diet from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive.
The talk is free and open to the public. For more information, call Kris Moore at 776-6612.
Meet the candidates
The Waco chapter of the League of Women Voters will have a candidate event at 6 p.m. Monday at the Texas Ranger Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail.
Primary candidates for U.S. House District 17, state Senate District 22, state House District 56, 19th State District Judge 19, sheriff and McLennan County commissioner District 1 and District 3 are expected to attend.
Candidates will have a chance to introduce themselves from the podium and then will spend a couple of hours talking with voters at tables set up throughout the hall.
For more information, email lwv.waco@gmail.com.
Waco Rotary Club
Perryman Group President and CEO Ray Perryman will provide an economic overview of the Greater Waco area during a Waco Rotary Club meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St.
Lunch is $12. For club information, call 776-2115.
Newcomer RSVP
Newcomers and Neighbors will meet at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 19 in the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The special guest will be Danny Ragland, a Willie Nelson impersonator.
Lunch costs $20, and reservations are due before 5:30p.m. Monday.
For more information, call 297-0337.
Herb society
The Waco Herb Society will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Whitehall Center at Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd., in Woodway.
The program is “Please Come to an English Tea Party.” Costumes are encouraged, and attendees are asked to bring their favorite tea cup.
Anyone interested in herbs or enjoying the program is welcomed to attend. For more information, call 717-5133.
Confederate veterans
The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
John Dickey will speak on the Confederacy’s secret weapon. For more information, call 717-1186.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.