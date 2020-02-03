The Oglesby Lions Club will host its 51st annual Rattlesnake Roundup on Feb. 22-23 at the Oglesby Community Center, 118 Main St.
Rattlesnake Roundup festivities include live, daredevil snake pit demonstrations by Jackie Bibby and the Heart of Texas Snake Wranglers.
Snake hunt registration is $5. The hunt begins Saturday at 7 a.m. and ends Sunday at 10 a.m. No professional snake hunters allowed, and a safety pledge must be signed.
The roundup also includes arts and crafts vendors, carnival rides, games, train rides, raffle prizes, live music by Ed Leonard & Friends and a community blood drive on Saturday. Tell Runyan performs on Sunday.
Proceeds benefit local student scholarships, Coryell County Youth Fair, and Oglesby Volunteer Fire Department
Decorative arts
Historic Waco Foundation presents the 2020 Barnes Decorative Arts Course, beginning Feb. 4 at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame Education Center, 100 Texas Ranger Trail.
Cost is $75 for the entire eight-week course.
This unique course, founded by Lavonia Jenkins Barnes, provides premier decorative arts education for the community of Waco and sheds light into its place in the history of art.
Classes are from 6-8 p.m. each Tuesday.
Call 753-5166 for more information.
Writers workshop
Linda Hammond will speak to the Christian Writers Workshop at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road.
She will speak on how to write a devotional article. The 6-7:30 p.m. workshop is free and open to the public.
Mayborn forum
Baylor University’s Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, celebrates the sixth year of its popular Director’s Forum Feb. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This year’s forum is titled, “The Gold Standard: Celebrating 175 Years of Baylor’s Best and Brightest,” and features speakers Kim Mulkey, Trey Crumpton, and Scott Lewis. Off-site tours of Baylor’s famous bear habitat and Armstrong Browning Library are also included.
For more information, call 710-7981.
Valentine dance
The Carleen Bright Arboretum hosts the Father Daughter Sweet Memories Dance Feb. 7, from 6:30-9 p.m.
The dance will be held at The Pavilion, 1 Pavilion Way. Cost is $30.
Call 399-9204 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.