The Brazos Education Foundation is accepting applications for its 2020 scholarship through March 27. The foundation awards an undergraduate college scholarship to one graduating high school senior from each of its 12 participating high schools.
To be eligible for the scholarship, an applicant must attend Connally, Gholson, Harmony Science Academy, LaVega, Mart, McGregor, Meyer (Rapoport Academy), Moody, University, Valley Mills, Waco High or West.
Applicants must also be accepted or enrolled at an accredited college or university in Texas. Brazos scholars receive $2,500 each year for four years. Students can download the application by visiting brazosfoundation.org.
Baseball-themed walk
Waco Walks is hosting a baseball-themed walk on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 2 p.m..
The walk begins at 701 S. Eighth Street, the future home of the Art Center of Waco. It will feature baseball facts and stories from David Skelton, including facts about Waco’s historic baseball field, Katy Park, and history from the neighborhood surrounding Katy Park.
Hands only CPR
The Waco Fire Department is hosting Hands Only CPR training Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at each of its 14 area fire stations.
The training is in conjunction with the American Heart Association. Hands Only CPR is a way for a bystander to step in and save a life of an adult or teen who has collapsed due to cardiac arrest. Recent studies and statistics show that immediate chest compressions for a victim even without respirations can save lives.
Hands Only CPR training will also take place March 7 and March 14.
Free legal clinic
Greater Waco Legal Services is sponsoring its monthly First Monday Legal Advice Clinic on Monday, March 2, at at the Doris Miller Family YMCA, 1020 Elm Ave.
The clinic is from 6-8 p.m. To make an appointment, call 733-2828.
'Australia on Fire'
Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will screen the documentary "Australia on Fire," at 6 p.m. Monday at Poppa Rollo's Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
The film portrays the horror of the massive recent Australian bush fires with interviews of survivors and stunning video footage. Pizza and salad buffet served.
Everyone is welcome and the film and dinner are free. Email anorthc@aol.com for more information.
