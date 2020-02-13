The Allbritton Art Institute, a nonprofit affiliate of Baylor University, will present a free conversation with Njideka Akunyili Crosby and art critic Jason Kaufman from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at McClinton Auditorium, Room 240 in the Paul L. Foster business building, 1621 3rd St.
People’s Law School
Baylor University’s People’s Law School will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Sheila and Walter Umphrey Law Center, 1114 S. University Parks Drive.
The People’s Law School is an opportunity for the general public to learn basic fundamentals of the law in a fun and informative way. Attendance is free.
Twenty classes will be offered on a variety of legal issues and are intended to make the law “user friendly.” All classes are taught by law professors, local attorneys and experts.
For a complete list of the classes being offered, visit baylor.edu/law/PLS.
For more information, call 710-6681.
CRRC dinner
The Community Race Relations Coalition will host Dinner and a Movie, showing the film “The Hate U Give,” from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church, 110 Austin Ave.
Dinner is provided by the coalition board, with donations accepted. This event is free and open to all. RSVP to 717-7903 or Jo@welterfamily.org.
Baylor Theatre
Baylor Theatre will perform “Yerma” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Hooper-Schafer Fine Arts Center at Baylor University.
Tickets are $15. For more information, call 710-1865.
