Rene Almeling, associate professor of sociology at Yale University, will give a lecture titled “GUYnecology” at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Room 152 of the Draper Academic Building at Baylor University, 1420 S. Seventh St. Almeling is the author of the award-winning book “Sex Cells: The Medical Market for Eggs and Sperm.”
The event, hosted Baylor’s sociology department, is free and open to the public.
Almeling specializes in research on gender and medicine. She is writing a new book, “GUYnecology,” on the history of medical knowledge-making about men’s reproduction and its consequences for individual men.
MCC blood drive
McLennan Community College will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday in the student commons area of the Michaelis Academic Center, 1400 College Drive.
For more information, call Claudette Jackson at 299-8465.
Archeology Society meets
Central Texas Archeology Society will have its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Robert Lull, a retired Army lieutenant, will present the program on Ranald Mackenzie’s major role in the post-Civil War era, the Battle of Palo Duro Canyon and the Red River War.
Ron Ralph, a retired archeologist with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, will also speak on the upcoming Texas Archeological Society Field School, to be held June 8-15 at Palo Duro Canyon State Park, located in the Panhandle near Amarillo.
North East Riverside neighborhood
The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will present a free public event, “The Cultural Significance of the Front Porch,” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave. The event is free and open to the public.
For details, call Jeanette Bell at 652-9056.
Federal employees get free admission
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum will offer free admission to federal employees, contractors and their immediate family members Saturday through Monday.
To receive free admission, bring identification confirming federal employment or contract status, such as a business card or ID badge.