The city of Waco will have a free pet microchipping clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Humane Society of Central Texas, 2032 Circle Road.
A current Waco water bill showing proof of residency is required to be eligible for free microchipping.
Microchipping pets is the law in Waco and helps animal care officers return lost pets.
George Washington Tea
The Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will have its annual George Washington Tea from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Clifton House, 2600 Austin Ave.
Cost is $5. Tickets can be purchased in advance by contacting Treasurer Kathy Jobe at kkjob@gmail.com.
State Vice Regent Marcy Carter-Lovick will present a program titled “Women of the Revolution.”
For more information, call 722-1887.
Carnival Glass Exhibit
The Historic Waco Foundation will present its Carnival Glass Exhibit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
Entrance to the exhibit is included in the regular admission price of $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and students.
The exhibit will feature the foundation’s collection of carnival glass from American glasshouses of the 20th century and information about the rise and fall of the household staple. Carnival glass is known for its vibrant colors, intricate patterns and an iridescent glow.
For more information, call 753-5166.
Gardening hotline
Local Master Gardeners are available to receive calls at 757-5180 for any gardening questions from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
If there is no answer, leave a message, and a Master Gardener will return the call.
Support group
The Compassionate Friends of Central Texas support group will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Grace Church, 4610 Bosque Blvd.
Parents, grandparents and siblings are all welcome. There is no cost and reservations are not required.
Waco Rose Society
The Waco Rose Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.
The program is titled “Earth Kind Roses.”
For more information, call 822-1820.
