Baylor University’s Baugh Center for Entrepreneurship & Free Enterprise will present a free Confessions of an Entrepreneur event with Lula Jane’s owner Nancy Grayson from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 250 of the Foster business building, 1621 S. Third St.
Grayson will share her story of going from board room to the kitchen. Shorty’s Pizza will be provided to all guests.
For more information, call 710-1694.
Movie screening
Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will screen Michael Moore’s latest documentary, “Fahrenheit 11/9,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
The film analyzes the 2016 election and our current political situation. The event is free and open to the public.
Stroman to speak
Former Waco Police Chief Brent Stroman will speak about “Reflections on Service” during a lunch starting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive.
Seating is limited, so notify the church office of plans to addend by calling 754-7333 by noon Tuesday.
Singing Seniors
Baylor Singing Seniors’ final spring concert at 4 p.m. May 5 will honor all Baylor Singing Seniors alumni.
Alumni will be invited to sing a couple of numbers with the choir. A reception for all singers will follow the concert.
Alumni should contact choir secretary Gloria Helleson at 836-4415 or gjhelleson@yahoo.com with contact information.
Homespun quilters
The Waco Homespun Quilter’s Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Lakewood Christian Church, 6509 Bosque Blvd.
A garage sale-style offering of members’ sewing room items will be featured.
United Way grants
The United Way grant eligibility prescreening process is open through March 1. To access the live link to the Grant Eligibility Checklist, as well as more information on United Way priority areas for funding, grant eligibility criteria and the overall application process, visit unitedwaywaco.org.
McLennan County 501©(3) nonprofits aligned with the United Way priority areas of education, health, financial security and safety net services may enter the prescreening process.