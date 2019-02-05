Skip Hollandsworth, executive editor of Texas Monthly and author of “The Midnight Assassin,” will be the featured guest at the Mayborn Museum’s fifth annual Directors Forum, “True Crime Exposed: Examining the Elements of Forensic Science,” from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
The forum is a collaboration between the Baylor University Department of Anthropology, McLennan Community College’s criminal justice department and community partners. It will include conversations, activities, and a panel discussion focused on historic crimes and the role forensic science has played in solving them.
Museum (and event) admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $6 for children ages 2-12.
Harmony open house
Harmony Science Academy will have an open house for prospective students at 6 p.m. Thursday at 1900 N. Valley Mills Drive.
The event includes campus tours and information sessions.
For more information, call 751-7878.
Prayer breakfast
Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church will have a men’s prayer breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday at 919 Dutton Ave.
The cost is $10. For more information, call 709-6478.
Waco Aglow
Christene Ege, president of the East Texas Area of Aglow International, will speak at Waco Aglow’s meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Liberty Virtual Office, 7215 Bosque Blvd.
Ege will speak on her efforts to fight sex trafficking in the Houston Area.
For more information, call 495-7872.
Texas immigrants
The Sterling C. Robertson Chapter of The Daughters of The Republic of Texas will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at Community Bank & Trust, 1711 Lake Success Drive.
The program is titled “The DRT Traveling Trunk by Sandra Van Wyck,” focusing on what Texas immigrants needed for their journey to Texas.
Holocaust program
The Baylor department of political science will host Jeffrey Kopstein, a professor and chair of political science at University of California-Irvine, for a talk from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Room 152 of Draper Hall, 1420 S. Seventh St. Kopstein will present “Anti-Jewish Pogroms on the Eve of the Holocaust.”
Baylor concert
The Baylor Symphonic Band will perform with the Tomball Memorial High School Wind Symphony at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Jones Concert Hall in the Glennis McCrary Music Building, 110 Baylor Ave.
The event is free and open to the public.