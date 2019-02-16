Baylor University’s School of Education and Office of Vice Provost for Research will present a free lecture by Maria Franquiz, “Illuminating the World Through the Gift of Bilingualism,” at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Packard Auditorium, Room 101 of the Marrs McLean Science Building, 1214 S. Fourth St.
Franquiz is a nationally recognized scholar in education with an expertise in the field of bilingual education. In addition to her roles at the University of Utah College of Education, she is co-editor of Bilingual Research Journal and has published two books and numerous scholarly articles.
During her time in Waco, Franquiz will also give presentations at Region 12, meet with Baylor education students and tour local school campuses where the School of Education is collaborating to train future teachers.
For more information, call 710-6435.
Stroman to speak
Former Waco police chief Brent Stroman will speak about “Reflections on Service” during a lunch starting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive.
Seating is limited, so notify the church office of plans to addend by calling 754-7333 by noon Tuesday.
Fishing benefit
A fishing tournament to raise money for the family of Gentry Dokter, 6, who is battling cancer, will be held March 2 at the Twin Bridges boat ramp on Lake Waco. Entry fee for each two-person team is $150.
For more information, call Jimmy Bennett at 716-9145 or Joe Stone at 405-3166.
Civil Rights program
Baylor University Libraries will present a program, “On Changing Tides: Doris Miller, Pearl Harbor and the Civil Rights Movement,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Room 250 of the Foster business building, 1621 S. Third St.
The event will feature history professor T. Michael Parrish. It is free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be served.
A native Wacoan, Miller served as a messman in the United States Navy and earned the Navy Cross for bravery in his actions during the Dec. 7, 1941, battle. Miller would go on to become the face of a recruiting drive and the nascent Civil Rights Movement. He died when his new ship, the Liscome Bay, was torpedoed by the Japanese in 1943.
For more information, call 710-6675.