Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN FORT WORTH HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY. * VISIBILITY...FALLING TO LESS THAN 1/4 MILE AT TIMES THIS EVENING THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT. * IMPACTS...REDUCED VISIBILITIES WILL MAKE IT DIFFICULT TO SEE WHILE DRIVING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW-BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND THE VEHICLE AHEAD OF YOU. &&