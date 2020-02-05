Baylor University hosts “Investigating Impeachment: Context, Congress and the Constitution,” Thursday at 3:30 p.m. on the fifth floor of Cashion Academic Center.
The panel discussion includes former congressmen Chet Edwards, Alan Steelman, and Baylor law professor Rory Ryan. Baylor history professor Stephen Sloan is the moderator.
MPO meeting
The Technical Committee of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization meets Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Waco Transit System Administration Building, 301 S. 8th St.
The committee will consider a recommendation to the MPO Policy Board on safety targets in accordance with Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act requirements, recommendation to the MPO Policy Board on public transportation asset condition targets in accordance with FAST Act requirements, and hear updates from the Texas Department of Transportation regarding significant highway construction in the Waco area.
Waco wetlands burn
The Texas A&M Forest Service plans to conduct a 70-acre prescribed burn at the Waco Wetlands Friday at 11 a.m. The burn is expected to be completed in one day. TFS is monitoring weather conditions to determine the weather and fuel conditions meet prescription for that day.
The TFS advises that there may be smoke that reduces visibility on neighboring roads and asks travelers to reduce their speed and use their headlights when smoke is present.
Hike after dark
Mother Neff State Park, 1921 Park Road 14, Moody, is hosting a hike through the park after dark Friday, beginning at 7 p.m.
The hike will take place under a near full moon. Park admission fees of $2 per person for ages 13 and older apply. Children 12 and under are free.
Pay at the self-pay box (bring exact change) at the headquarters, then meet at the campground restrooms.
Dr Pepper exhibit
The Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St., will debut a new exhibit, Pop Pop, Fizzle Fizzle, Friday.
A ribbon-cutting is at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free from 5:30-7:30 p.m. as part of the museum's First Friday promotion.
This exhibit was developed by the museum's in-house exhibit team and highlights many brands and products that never made it past the prototype stage.
