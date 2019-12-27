Waco Friends of Peace-Climate will host a Styrofoam recycling event from 8 to 11 a.m. Feb. 1 in the parking lot at Waco and Valley Mills drives, in front of Ocean Buffet.
The service is free. Participants are encouraged to save Christmas Styrofoam and other plastic foam packing materials. All food service items such as cups and containers should be rinsed clean. No packing peanuts, lids or straws will be accepted.
The foam will be taken to Waxahachie for recycling.
Safe ride home
The Waco Transit System will have its Safe Ride Home program again this year. It will offer free rides to and from New Year’s Eve events in the Greater Waco area from 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 3 a.m. New Year’s Day.
For more information or to schedule a ride, call 750-1620.
Chipping of the Green
Keep Waco Beautiful, in partnership with Waco parks and recreation, will have its annual Chipping of the Green Christmas tree recycling event from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. Jan. 4 in the parking lot of Paul Tyson Field, 1901 Lake Air Drive.
Anyone, regardless of residence, is invited to bring their live tree for recycling. Participants can get a bag of mulch, and the first 100 will get a sapling.
FUMC Grief Share
First United Methodist Church is sponsoring a Loss of a Spouse & Grief Share event from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at its downtown campus, 1300 Austin Ave.
Loss of a spouse is a one-time event geared toward people who have lost their spouse to death, and is an introduction to Grief Share, a 13-week session that teaches tools for dealing with the loss of a loved one, whether it be a spouse or a parent, child, family member or friend. Grief Share will start at 1 p.m. Jan. 16.
For more information, call 772-5630 or email at pat@firstwaco.com.
Free Mayborn admission
Community Day at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 20.
Visitors can explore the Discovery Center, natural history exhibits and the Gov. Bill & Vara Daniel Historic Village without an admission fee.
The Junior League of Waco also will offer a free family-friendly book reading.
For more information, call 710-7981.
