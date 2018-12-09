Waco Children’s Theatre will present “It’s a Wonderful Life” Friday through Sunday at Lee Lockwood Auditorium, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Tickets are $10. Performance times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Newcomers RSVP
Newcomers and Neighbors of Waco will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 19 at Ridgewood Country Club, 7301 Fish Pond Road.
Ann Harder and her band will entertain with Christmas songs.
Reservations are due by 5 p.m. Thursday. For information, call Kathy Northrup at 836-5170.
Christmas concert
The Youth Chorus of Central Texas will present its 2018 Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. Friday at Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave.
Admission is $5.
Auditions for spring 2019 will open Tuesday by appointment at info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org.
Waco Rotary Club
Jeffrey Vitarius from City Center Waco will be the featured speaker for the Waco Rotary Club’s meeting at noon Monday at the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12.
Baylor blood drive
Clifton Robinson Tower will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at 700 S. University Parks Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Clinton McCoy at 297-4005.
Coolidge blood drive
Coolidge High School will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at 1002 Kirven St. in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Clinton McCoy at 297-4005.
Umpires wanted
The Waco Baseball Umpire Chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials is looking for people who may be interested in becoming umpires.
Those interested in joining the Waco Baseball Chapter can contact Chapter President Mickey Cochran at 230-2178 or mickey_cochran@baylor.edu.