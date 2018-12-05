The Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute will host its 11th annual A Dr Pepper Christmas from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday.
For the first time, the event is free. It is part of First Friday Waco and will also be a stop on the second annual Cocoa Crawl.
Elf on a ReStore Shelf
A handmade quilt by Alice Todd will be raffled at the Elf on a ReStore Shelf party at 7 p.m. Friday.
The one-of-a-kind child’s Christmas quilt is 39 inches by 50 inches.
Tickets are on sale at ReStore, 1224 Franklin Ave., and the Habitat for Humanity administrative office, 220 N. 11th St. Ticket cost is $1 each or six for $5.
Cove director speaks
Kelly Atkinson, director of The Cove in Waco, will discuss “Providing Care, Opportunity, Value and Empowerment to Homeless Youth” during a meeting of the Henry Downs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on Friday at The Center of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, North 12th Street and Columbus Avenue.
Refreshments will be served at 1 p.m., and the program will start at 1:30.
Free HIV tests
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will celebrate World AIDS Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at 225 W. Waco Drive.
Free rapid HIV tests will be administered, and gift cards will be given to all who test (while supplies last). For more information, call 750-5499.
Large item recycling
Waco residents can recycle big items, including electronics and appliances, as well as yard waste at the Cobbs Recycling Center, 2021 N. 44th St. Anyone from anywhere can recycle paper and cardboard, plastic containers, glass containers, aluminum cans and tins cans.
The center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closed on Sunday and Monday. For questions, call 751-8536.
Umpires sought
The Waco Baseball Umpire Chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials is looking for people who may be interested in becoming umpires.
Those interested in joining the Waco Baseball Chapter can contact Chapter President Mickey Cochran at 230-2178 or mickey_cochran@baylor.edu.