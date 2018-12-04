A charter bus for La Vega High School football fans will leave from the athletics field house at 4:30 p.m. Friday for the team’s Class 4A Division I state quarterfinal game against Argyle High School at 7 p.m. at Midlothian’s MISD Multi-Purpose Stadium.
The cost is $22 per person, and light refreshments will be served. Game tickets are not included with the trip.
The deadline for reservations is noon Wednesday. Call Earline Keys at 722-7429 or Tony Torres at 424-1452.
Unbound Waco speaker
Bronda Hayes from UnBound Waco will speak on human trafficking and efforts to combat it at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at Western Heights Baptist Church, 6301 Bosque Blvd.
For more information, call 751-9721.
MCC holiday concert
A free Highlander Holiday Concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
For more information, call 299-8283.
Christmas on the Frontier
The Sterling C. Robertson Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will have its Christmas on the Frontier during a meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Brazos Room at the Community Wealth Management and Trust Services Building, 1711 Lake Success Drive.
A Dr Pepper Christmas
The Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute will host the 11th annual A Dr Pepper Christmas from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday.
For the first time, the event is free. It is part of First Friday Waco and will also be a stop on the second annual Cocoa Crawl.
World AIDS Day
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will celebrate World AIDS Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at 225 W. Waco Drive.
Free rapid HIV tests will be administered, and gift cards will be given to all who test (while supplies last).
For more information, call 750-5499.
Keep Waco Beautiful
Keep Waco Beautiful’s office at 502-B Austin Ave. will be open for First Friday events starting at 7 p.m.
The office will have Santa and Mrs. Claus taking Christmas requests, hot cocoa and apple cider, Santa’s cookies and candy, and a craft station to make ornaments and Christmas cards out of recycled materials.
