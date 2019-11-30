The Salvation Army is seeking volunteer bell ringers to assist with its Red Kettle campaign through Dec. 24.
Bell ringing hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Shift times and lengths vary.
Groups are welcome. To sign up, go to registertoring.com or call 756-7271.
Hill County genealogy
The Hill County Genealogical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Hill County Courthouse Annex, 126 S. Covington St. in Hillsboro.
The program will be a “Show and Tell” discussion with everyone participating.
Anyone interested in family genealogy is encouraged to attend. For more information, call Mollie Stinson at 582-3242.
‘The River and the Wall’
The Baylor University Union Board will continue its Movie Mondays series with a free screening of “The River and the Wall” at 7 p.m. Monday in the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
The movie is a journey down the U.S.-Mexico borderlands and the potential impact of a wall on the natural environment documented by filmmaker Ben Masters.
Tickets are free and can be picked up at the Waco Hippodrome box office.
Pecan sale
Historic Waco Foundation’s McCulloch House Museum is having a pecan sale fundraiser through December. A 1-pound bag of locally grown pecans is $12, with proceeds benefiting the McCulloch House Museum.
To order, call 644-6910.
Free Legal Clinic
Greater Waco Legal Services will have its monthly Free Legal Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
To make an appointment or for more information, call 733-2828.
Holiday parade entries
Entries are being accepted through Monday for the annual Waco Wonderland holiday parade starting at 10 a.m. Dec. 7. There is no cost to participate.
Sponsored by the Family of Faith Worship Center Waco, the parade will travel down Austin Avenue, from 11th Street to Third Street.
Parade registration forms can be downloaded at wacowonderland.com/parade.
Diabetes self-management
Getterman Wellness Center, 7300 Bosque Blvd., will host a diabetes self-management support meeting from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
Highlander Holiday Concert
McLennan Community College’s free Highlander Holiday Concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Ball Performing Arts Center.
For more information about the concert, call the Visual & Performing Arts Department at 299-8283.
