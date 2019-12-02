The Texas Department of Transportation hosts a public meeting Tuesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Tucker Hall, 7767 N. State Highway 6 in the Speegleville area.
The event is being held to answer questions regarding planned improvements to State Highway 6 from Farm-to-Market Road 185 (Cedar Rock Parkway/North River Crossing Road) to Spur 412 (McLaughlin Road).
The meeting is open house format with no formal presentation.
Proposed improvements include widening Highway 6 to five lanes, including two full lanes in each direction with a two-way left-turn lane; relocating and lengthening the Spur 412 exit ramp; and constructing additional drainage structures. No additional right of way will be required for this project.
Contact the TxDOT Waco district at 867-2700 for more information.
World Day of Prayer
Mia Moody-Ramirez, chair of Baylor University’s journalism, public relations and new media department, and Earl Ann Lenert Bumpus, newly elected Texas Woman’s Missionary Union president, will be featured speakers at a 2019 Women’s World Day of Prayer observance.
Retired Baylor Associate Vice President Martha Lou Scott will lead the prayer experience, and Mariana and Eli Gutierrez will provide music. The brunch will be held in the Great Hall at Truett Seminary, 1100 S. Third St. on the Baylor campus, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, with the program at 10:30 a.m.
For more information or to make reservations for the complimentary brunch, call 749-5347 or email kathy_hillman@baylor.edu.
TSTC commencement
Texas State Technical College’s fall 2019 commencement is 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
More than 400 candidates for graduation at TSTC will participate.
Dr Pepper Christmas
The Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St., will host its 12th annual Christmas event on Friday from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The event features live music, treats, holiday shopping, games and activities, and a visit from Santa Claus. Admission is free and the event is open to all ages.
Holiday market
Rosebud-Lott Elementary PTO hosts its holiday market from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Rosebud-Lott High School gym, 1789 U.S. Highway 77 in Lott.
Admission is free and all ages are welcome. Santa will make an appearance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, call 979-277-5153.
