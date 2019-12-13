First United Methodist Church men are selling Collin Street Bakery fruitcakes and 1-pound bags of walnuts at 4901 Cobbs Drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, through Christmas, while supplies last.
Proceeds benefit local charities. For more information, call 292-8848.
Open house
The Waco Federation of Women’s Clubs will have a Christmas open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at 2900 Bosque Blvd.
Participants will be able to tour all three floors of the decorated historic house filled with seasonal music from local groups and special Christmas treats.
Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for students. Children under 10 are admitted free.
MCC graduatiaon
McLennan Community College will have its fall commencement at 10 a.m. Saturday in Chisholm Hall at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of Heart of Texas Community Health Center, will provide the keynote speech.
The ceremony will honor candidates who have completed the required coursework for Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, Associate of Applied Sciences and Associate of Arts in Teaching degrees, and Certificates of Completion.
For more information, call Highlander Central at 299-8622.
Clothing giveaway
Waco Full Gospel Holy Temple Church will have a Warming the Community Free Food and Clothing Giveaway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 512 Hillsboro Drive.
Grocery and clothing items will be available until supplies are exhausted. For more information, call 799-1006.
Christmas critters
Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., will have a Christmas with the Critters event from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Activities will include photos with Santa, animal training sessions and other holiday activities. All activities are included with regular zoo admission.
MCC closed
McLennan Community College is closed through Jan. 5 for the winter holidays. However, several offices will be open at specified times during the break to assist new and returning students with registration for the spring 2020 semester.
Highlander Central in the Enrollment Services Center and Advising & Career Services in the Student Services Center will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Spring classes start Jan. 13.
