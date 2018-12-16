There will be a holiday puppet show with Santa and his hyper elf, Ringle Dingle, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
The show featires Ringle’s escapades as he is chased by a cast of characters and searches for Santa’s missing magic bells.
After the show, holiday-themed hands-on activities will be available throughout the museum.
Baylor Law blood drive
Baylor Law School will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday at 1114 S. University Parks Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Clinton McCoy at 297-4005.
Waco Rotary Club
The Waco High School Choir will provide a Christmas program during the Waco Rotary Club’s meeting at noon Monday at the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12.
For more information, call 776-2115.
Home owner orientation
NeighborWorks Waco will host an orientation to its home ownership programs from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at its office, 922 Franklin Ave.
RSVP to 265-6973 to find out more about purchasing a home in 2019.
‘Sharkwater’ screening
The Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will screen the documentary “Sharkwater,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
The film examines severe human over-fishing of sharks, the possibility of extinction, and the importance of sharks in reducing ocean carbon dioxide levels and maintaining proper oxygenation.
The event is free, including a pizza and salad buffet.
Habitat bicycle raffle
Raffle tickets for an Electra Bicycle Company “Townie” are on sale at the Habitat ReStore, 1224 Franklin Ave., and the Habitat for Humanity administrative office, 220 N. 11th St., until the drawing at 4 p.m. Thursday.
This bicycle, a $500 retail value, is an “around town” cruiser and comes with swag, including a Bear Mountain hoodie and three T-shirts. All proceeds go to Waco Habitat for Humanity.
Tickets are $5 each or five for $20.