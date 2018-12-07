The Waco Mayors Committee for People with Disabilities and The Heart of Texas Autism Network will present A Special Starry Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.
It is a free accessible holiday event for all members of the special needs community. Attendees are encouraged to wear their Sunday best or semi-formal wear if preferred.
Activities will include music, dancing, children’s activities and an appearance by Santa Claus.
For more information, call 716-9886.
Movie screening
The Community Race Relations Coalition, 21st Century Fox Studios and AMC Theatres are providing a free screening of the award-winning film “The Hate U Give” at 3 p.m. Saturday at the AMC Galaxy 16, 333 S. Valley Mills Drive.
There is no charge to see the film, but reservations are required. Call 717-7903 or email Jo@welterfamily.org to reserve a space. Ages 11-18 must have parent or guardian attending. No one under 11 years old will be admitted.
China Spring crafts
China Spring High School, 7301 North River Crossing, will host Crafty Cougars — Winter Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The free event will feature pictures with Santa, coffee, hot chocolate, treats and more than 20 vendors offering decor, handmade crafts, jewelry, clothing, woodwork, art, makeup and a Cougar spirit truck.
Young Marines
The Heart of Texas Young Marines will accept new registrations from boys and girls, ages 8-18, from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at 3310 N. 15-A St.
Registration fee is $40 with a boot camp fee of $150. For more information, call Henry Gonzales at 405-0649.
Downtown tour
Waco Walks will host a free two-mile walk in downtown Waco starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday from the front steps of the McLennan County Courthouse, 501 Washington Ave.
Urban planning enthusiast Adam Tate will guide participants through downtown streets and point out details that make the city more and less conducive for walking.