McLennan Community College will hold its fall commencement at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Waco Convention Center’s Chisholm Hall. Dale A. Fisseler, retired Waco city manager, will provide the keynote speech.
The ceremony will honor candidates who have completed the required coursework for the Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, Associate of Applied Sciences, Associate of Arts in Teaching degrees, and Certificates of Completion.
For more information, contact Highlander Central at 299-8622.
Czech Society party
The McLennan-Hill chapter of the Czech Heritage Society of Texas will have its Christmas party Sunday at 2 p.m. at the West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road.
Traditional Czech traditions and crowning of the chapter queen will be showcased. Everyone is welcome to attend and asked to bring a side dish or dessert and a gift for the gift exchange.
For more information, call 301-8493.
Volunteers needed
The Shepherd’s Heart Robinson Food Pantry is in need of volunteers to help load and unload food pickups. Pickups are typically once a week and days may vary.
Volunteers need to be able to lift at least 50 pounds. The Shepherd’s Heart Robinson Food Pantry serves approximately 190 families a month and is open on the first and third Saturdays in Robinson.
Text 495-7162 for more information.
Recycling big items
Waco residents can recycle big items (such as electronics and appliances) as well as yard waste at the Cobbs Recycling Center, 2021 N 44th Street. Anyone from anywhere can recycle paper and cardboard, plastic containers, glass containers, aluminum cans and tins cans.
Go to waco-texas.com or call 751-8536 to ask questions.
BU holiday hours
Residence halls at Baylor University will close at noon on Dec. 12 and reopen Jan. 10, 2019.
Administrative offices close Dec. 24 and will resume normal business hours Jan. 2.
Bike raffle tickets
Raffle tickets for an Electra Bicycle Company “Townie” are on sale at the Habitat ReStore, 1224 Franklin, and the Habitat for Humanity administrative office, 220 N. 11th, until the drawing, Thursday, Dec. 20, at 4 pm.
This bicycle, a $500 retail value, is an ideal “around town” cruiser. All proceeds go to Waco Habitat for Humanity.
Tickets are $5 each, or five tickets for $20.