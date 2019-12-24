Waco Friends of Peace-Climate will will have a styrofoam recycling event from 8 to 11 a.m. Feb. 1 in the parking lot at Waco and Valley Mills drives, in front of Ocean Buffet.

The service is free. Participants are encouraged to save Christmas styrofoam packing materials. Food service items such as cups and containers should be rinsed, and no packing peanuts, lids or straws will be accepted.

The material will be taken to Waxahachie for recycling.

Combined service

Church Under the Bridge will join Highland Baptist Church, 3014 Maple Ave., for a combined worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday.

There will not be a service at Magnolia Market at the Silos.

Tree recycling

Keep Waco Beautiful, in partnership with Waco parks and recreation, will have its annual Chipping of the Green Christmas tree recycling event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 4 in the parking lot of Paul Tyson Field.

Anyone, regardless of residence, can bring a live tree for recycling. Participants can get a bag of mulch, and the first 100 will receive a sapling.

Mid-Tex farm show

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 MidTex Farm, Ranch and Garden Show will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

The show will feature free gardening demonstrations, must-have plants, new garden tools, hand-crafted art and furniture, specialty seeds and demonstrations to spruce up the yard or enhance planting fields.

For ticket information, call 757-5600.

City offices closed

City of Waco offices will be closed Wednesday for Christmas.

The Waco-McLennan County Library System will be closed Wednesday, and Waco Transit will not run routes.

Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will be closed Christmas Day. The attractions reopen Thursday.

No lotto numbers

Because of an early press time, lottery numbers are not included in today’s Waco Tribune-Herald.

Safe ride home

Waco Transit System will run its Safe Ride Home program again this year. It will offer free rides between 6 p.m. Dec. 31 and 3 a.m. Jan. 1 to and from New Year’s Eve events in the Greater Waco area.

For more information or to schedule a ride, call 750-1620.

Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

