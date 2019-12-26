The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will have a members-only preview of its newest exhibit, The Lion Guard, from 9 to 10 a.m. Jan. 18.

The exhibit will open that day and run through May 10.

For more information, call 710-7981.

Safe Ride Home

The Waco Transit System will have its Safe Ride Home program again this year. It will offer free rides to and from New Year’s Eve events in the Greater Waco area from 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 3 a.m. New Year’s Day.

For more information or to schedule a ride, call 750-1620.

Tribune-Herald closed Jan. 1

The Waco Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Wednesday in observance of New Year’s Day.

Offices reopen at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Marriage conference

Legacy Family Ministries’ two-day Cherish Marriage Conference will start at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 11 at Harris Creek Baptist Church, 401 Stageline Drive. Cost is $15-$25.

The conference will feature Gary Thomas, author of “Sacred Marriage.”

For more information, call 933-2300.

YMCA Livestrong

Livestrong at the YMCA is a program designed to help cancer survivors reclaim their health and wellness. The 12-week program will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Jan. 21.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at 776-6612 or crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.

Diabetes class forming

The YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program is designed to help people who have prediabetes or are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes reduce their risk. The 12-month program will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting Jan. 22 at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive.

Space is limited and registration is required. For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at 776-6612 or crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments