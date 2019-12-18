Christian Youth Theater will perform “The Sound of Music” at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
Other performances will follow at 7 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 340-0084.
Fruitcake fundraiser
First United Methodist Church men are selling Collin Street Bakery fruitcakes and 1-pound bags of walnuts at 4901 Cobbs Drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, through Christmas, while supplies last.
Proceeds benefit local charities. For more information, call 292-8848.
Landmark books
“Waco Landmarks” books are on sale this holiday season. The 144-page hardback book features color photos of landmarks and structures throughout Waco and McLennan County taken this year by veteran Tribune-Herald photographers Rod Aydelotte and Jerry Larson.
The book is priced at $29.95, plus tax, and can be purchased at the Tribune-Herald office, 900 Franklin Ave. Orders can be placed at wacolandmarks.pictorialbook.com using a credit card, or at 757-5757.
Lions Club pecans
The Waco Founder Lions Club is selling 1-pound bags of Texas Pecan halves for $10 at the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. For more information, call 776-5341.
Mayborn lights
The Mayborn Museum’s Christmas Lights in the Village display will continue from 6 to 9 p.m. nightly through Saturday at the museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Visitors can expect more than 30,000 lights illuminating the Governor Bill and Vara Daniel Historic Village. The inaugural holiday event will feature a petting zoo, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, food for purchase from local vendors, live music and themed activities.
Tickets for Christmas Lights in the Village are available at the museum for $12 for adults, $10 for children age 2 through 12 and $5 for museum members and Baylor University students. For group rates, call 710-7526. Admission includes entry to “Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit.”
NARFE party
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees will have its Christmas party from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, 618 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Spouses and guests are cordially invited.
