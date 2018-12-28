Former U.S. representative, political commentator and author retired Lt. Col. Allen West will discuss his latest book during a McLennan County Republican Women meeting at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 8 in the Brazos Room of the Waco Hilton, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
The meeting will include a book signing and sale. West’s book, “Hold Texas, Hold the Nation: Victory or Death,” discusses the booming economy and population in Texas and the political attempts by liberals to turn the state away from conservatism.
Tickets cost $25 and must be purchased by Jan. 3. For tickets, go to mcrwpac.com.
Church Under the Bridge
Church Under the Bridge will worship at 10 a.m. Sunday with Highland Baptist Church, 3014 Maple Ave. It will not meet for services under the Interstate 35 bridge at Fourth and Fifth streets.
For more information, call 235-7818.
City of Waco holiday schedule
The city of Waco’s Solid Waste Services will not run collection routes Tuesday because of the New Year’s Day holiday. Tuesday’s routes will be picked up a day late on Wednesday. The Cobbs Recycling Center and landfill will be closed Tuesday.
The Waco-McLennan County Library System will close at 6 p.m. Monday and remain closed Tuesday. Regular library hours will resume Wednesday.
Waco Transit will not run routes Tuesday, and administration offices will be closed. Normal operations will resume Wednesday.
Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will be closed Tuesday.
‘Safe Ride Home’ for New Year’s Eve
Waco Transit’s free “Safe Ride Home” program will offer shuttle rides from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.
Call 750-1620 to book a free trip or determine shuttle coverage area. Advance reservations are preferred. Same-day requests are accepted based on availability.
Tow King will also offer free vehicle tows home between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. To arrange a free tow, call Tow King at 666-5484.