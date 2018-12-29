The Technical Committee of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Waco Transit Administration Building, 301 S. Eighth St., Suite 100.
Members will consider action on three recommendations to the MPO Policy Board, including a recommendation for the application of TxDOT Category 2 funds for highway construction projects under development through the year 2029, a recommendation regarding potential safety performance targets to assess fatalities and serious injuries on public roads, and a recommendation regarding potential public transportation asset condition performance targets to assess the condition of regional transit vehicles and facilities.
For more information, call the MPO at 750-5651.
City holiday schedule
The city of Waco’s Solid Waste Services will not run collection routes Tuesday because of the New Year’s Day holiday. Tuesday’s routes will be picked up a day late on Wednesday. The Cobbs Recycling Center and landfill will be closed Tuesday.
The Waco-McLennan County Library System will close at 6 p.m. Monday and remain closed Tuesday. Regular library hours will resume Wednesday.
Waco Transit will not run routes Tuesday, and administration offices will be closed. Normal operations will resume Wednesday.
Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will be closed Tuesday.
New Year’s Eve safe rides
Waco Transit’s free Safe Ride Home program will offer shuttle rides from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.
Call 750-1620 to book a free trip or determine shuttle coverage area. Advance reservations are preferred. Same-day requests are accepted based on availability.
Tow King will also offer free vehicle tows home between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. To arrange a free tow, call Tow King at 666-5484.
DAR annual meeting
The Henry Downs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will have its annual meeting Friday at the Community Bank Wealth Management & Trust, 1711 Lake Success Drive. Refreshments will be served at 1 p.m., and the program will start at 1:30.
The meeting will include annual reports and election of delegates to the state and national Daughters of the American Revolution conferences.