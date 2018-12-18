The Policy Board of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.
There will be a formal public hearing on approval of Resolution 2018-13: Waco MPO Policy Board support for a commitment of funds from TxDOT Category 2 to partly fund the widening and reconstruction of Interstate 35 from South 12th Street to West Loop 340.
Recycling big items
Waco residents can recycle yard waste and big items, including electronics and appliances, at the Cobbs Recycling Center, 2021 N. 44th St. Anyone, regardless of residency, can recycle paper and cardboard, plastic containers, glass containers, aluminum cans and tin cans.
The center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and closed Sundays and Mondays.
For more information, call 751-8536.
Baseball umpires sought
The Waco Baseball Umpire Chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials is looking for people who may be interested in becoming umpires.
TASO official renewals and new member applications are open for all sports at taso.org.
Anyone interested in joining the Waco Baseball Chapter can contact chapter President Mickey Cochran at 230-2178 or mickey_cochran@baylor.edu.
Food pantry volunteers needed
The Shepherd’s Heart Robinson Food Pantry is in need of volunteers to help load and unload food pickups. Pickups are typically once a week and days may vary.
Volunteers need to be able to lift at least 50 pounds. The Shepherd’s Heart Robinson Food Pantry serves about 190 families a month and is open on the first and third Saturdays of each month.
For more information, text 495-7162.
La Vega state championship game bus
La Vega High School’s football team will play Liberty Hill High School in the Class 4A Division I state championship game at 3 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
A bus has been chartered for fans and will leave at 11:30 a.m. Friday from the athletics field house.
The cost is $25 per person, and light refreshments will be served. Game tickets are not included with the bus trip.
The deadline for reservations is noon Wednesday. Make reservations by calling Earline Keys at 722-7429 or Tony Torres at 424-1452.