The Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will present a slide presentation Monday by Alan Northcutt, M.D., entitled "COP25: Climate Summit From the Meetings to the Streets." The meeting is set for 6 p.m., at Poppa Rollo's Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
The lecture will include the critical climate negotiations, educational events, and citizen protests.
The event is free and includes free pizza and salad buffet.
Hewitt VFW bash
Hewitt Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6008, 725 Sun Valley Blvd., will host a New Year’s Eve bash from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Cost is $20 per couple or $10 for singles. The theme is Roaring ’20s, and optional period dress is encouraged.
There will be finger foods, a photo booth and live music from Tony and The All Stars.
For more information, call 666-6008.
City holiday closings
City of Waco offices will be closed Wednesday in observance of New Year’s Day.
Solid Waste Services will not run collection routes. The Waco-McLennan County Library System will close at 6 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed Wednesday.
Waco Transit will not run routes on New Year’s Day. Normal operations will resume Thursday.
Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will be closed New Year’s Day. The attractions will all reopen Thursday.
Sugar Bowl deadlines
Some readers may experience delivery delays with the Thursday edition of the Waco Tribune-Herald because of a late press time.
The Tribune-Herald is being produced later to include coverage of Wednesday’s Sugar Bowl game between Baylor University and the University of Georgia.
Trib holiday hours
The Waco Tribune-Herald offices will be closed on January 1 in observance of New Year's Day.
Offices reopen Thursday at 9 a.m.
Tree recycling
Keep Waco Beautiful, in partnership with Waco Parks and Recreation, is having its annual Chipping of the Green Christmas tree recycling on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the parking lot of Paul Tyson field.
Anyone, regardless of residence, is invited to bring their live tree for recycling. Participants can get a bag of mulch and the first 100 will receive a sapling.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.