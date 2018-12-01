Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way in Hewitt, will have its annual Celebrate Advent event at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Some of the featured performers are Van Chaney and Sandra Nolan playing a piano duet, Katriele Oyler as featured ballerina and Jimmy Roberts singing a vocal solo.
The event will also feature the Peace Choir, Bells of Peace and the Peace Youth Group.
The event is free and open to the public. A reception will follow in the Peace Fellowship Hall.
Jazz holiday concert
The free Waco Jazz Orchestra Holiday Concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Monday at McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
For more information, call 299-8283.
Gift market at school
Woodway Christian School will hold its sixth annual Gift Christmas Market from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the worship center of Woodway First Baptist Church, 101 N. Ritchie Road.
For more information, call 772-1298.
Free Legal Clinic
Greater Waco Legal Services will have its First Monday Free Legal Advice Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St. Appointments are not required but are strongly recommended. The clinic provides 20- to 30-minute consultations on a first-come, first-served basis. The last consultations may start at 8 p.m.
For more information, call 733-2828.
Downsville VFD chili
Downsville Volunteer Fire Department will have its 35th annual chili lunch with service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the department, 7701 S. Third St., also known as Farm-to-Market Road 434.
Cost is $8, and all proceeds go toward maintaining equipment and the fire department building.
For more information, call Sue Hanson at 722-7052.
Habitat quilt raffle
A handmade quilt by Alice Todd will be raffled at the Elf on a ReStore Shelf party at 7 p.m. Friday.
The one-of-a-kind child’s Christmas quilt is 39 by 50 inches. Tickets are on sale at ReStore, 1224 Franklin Ave. and the Habitat for Humanity administrative office, 220 N. 11th St. Ticket cost is $1 each or six for $5.
Medicare session
The Area Agency on Aging will host a free Medicare session from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road.
The session will cover questions related to enrolling in Medicare. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call Jan Enders at 292-1843.