The 21st annual Sykora Family Ford Pancake Breakfast is Monday from 6:30-10 a.m. at Sykora Family Ford on I-35 in West.
This year will be the first without Sykora Family Ford founder and patriarch, Ed Sykora, who passed away in June.
As in years past, the dealership will be closed while the Sykora Family serves pancakes, celebrating his legacy and the spirit of Christmas.
The pancake breakfast is free and open to anyone. Free valet parking and delivery service is provided by the staff.
For more information, contact Brian Sykora at 716-6105.
Gatesville lights
Lights on the Leon, the city of Gatesville’s annual Christmas lighting display, is open nightly through Jan. 1, 2019.
The displays are available for viewing from 6-11 p.m., beginning at 620 E. Main Street. There is no cost to view the lights.
View dozens of lighted and animated Christmas displays, starting with the 12 Days of Christmas around the courthouse, then follow the trail of lights down the adjacent Leon Street.
The displays are provided by the City of Gatesville and made possible by local business sponsors.
Call 499-0102 for more information.
St. Paul services
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 515 Columbus Ave., is celebrating Christmas Eve with four services Monday.
A children’s pageant and service is at 3:30 p.m. followed at 6 p.m. with a family service including the choir. A service featuring carols and hymns is at 10:30 p.m. followed by a festive midnight mass with choir and strings at 11 p.m.
Call 753-4501 for more information.
Attractions closed
Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will be closed Tuesday in observance of Christmas.
The attractions will all reopen on Wednesday.
Libraries closed
The Waco-McLennan County Library System will be closed on Monday and Tuesday in observance of Christmas.
The libraries will reopen on Wednesday during their regularly scheduled hours.
Trib offices closed
The Waco Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Tuesday in observance of Christmas. The Trib will publish at its normal time.
Offices reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday.