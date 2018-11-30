The Area Agency on Aging will host a free Medicare session from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road.
The session will cover questions related to enrolling in Medicare. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call Jan Enders at 292-1843.
Highlander Holiday Concert
A free Highlander Holiday Concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
For more information, call 299-8283.
Wonderland Run
The Wonderland Run, presented by Communities In Schools of the Heart of Texas will be from 8 a.m. to noon Satuarday in downtown Waco. The event includes 5K and 10K runs and a 1-mile Wonderland Walk down Austin Avenue.
The 10K and 5K will be chip timed on USA Track & Field certified courses. Entry free is $25-50. For more information, call 753-6002.
All proceeds from the event benefit Communities In Schools student success programs.
Hillsboro tour of homes
The Hillsboro Heritage League presents its annual tour of homes from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Hillsboro.
Tickets are $20 and available the days of the tours. For more information, call 582-2481.
Downtown walking tour
Act Locally Waco will host a Waco Downtown History tour starting at 2 p.m. Saturday from the McLennan County Courthouse parking lot at the corner of Sixth Street and Washington Avenue. The 1.5-mile walking tour takes about 2.5 hours.
Cost is $20, and proceeds benefit Act Locally Waco. For more information, visit actlocallywaco.org/tours.
Santa’s Workshop
The Waco Chapter of The Links Incorporated will have a free Santa’s Workshop event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Doris Miller YMCA, 1020 Elm Ave.
For more information, call 652-6972.
Mistletoe Express
More than 20 trees and 25 decorated wreaths will be on display in the Mistletoe Market of Waco Wonderland Saturday and Sunday at Heritage Square in downtown Waco.
All trees and wreaths will be available for purchase, with the proceeds going to the Raising Wheels Foundation, which provides better accessibility for the disabled.