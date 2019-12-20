First United Methodist Church is sponsoring a Loss of a Spouse & Grief Share event from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at its downtown campus, 1300 Austin Ave.
Loss of a spouse is a one-time event geared toward people who have lost their spouse to death, and is an introduction to Grief Share, a 13-week session that teaches tools for dealing with the loss of a loved one, whether it be a spouse or a parent, child, family member or friend. Grief Share will start at 1 p.m. Jan. 16.
For more information, call 772-5630 or email at pat@firstwaco.com.
Lego drive
Act Locally Waco will host a Lego drive Saturday at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market. The group will accept new or used Legos, in addition to donations by cash, check or credit card that will be used to buy Legos.
The Legos will be donated to the AfterSchool Academy at J.H. Hines Elementary School.
Live Nativity scene
First United Methodist Church of Valley Mills, 501 Avenue C, will host a live Nativity scene from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
It will be a community gathering and include hot cocoa, chili and Christmas carols.
For more information, call 709-5337.
Fruitcake fundraiser
The First United Methodist Church men are selling Collin Street Bakery fruitcakes and 1-pound bags of pecans from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Christmas, while supplies last, at 4901 Cobbs Drive.
Proceeds benefit local charities. For more information, call 292-8848.
‘Waco Landmarks’
“Waco Landmarks” books are on sale this holiday season. The 144-page hardback book features color photos of notable sites throughout Waco and McLennan County taken this year by veteran Tribune-Herald photographers Rod Aydelotte and Jerry Larson.
The book is priced at $29.95, plus tax, and can be purchased at the Tribune-Herald office, 900 Franklin Ave., or by calling 757-5757 and using a credit card, or online at wacolandmarks. pictorialbook.com.
Pecan fundraiser
McCulloch House is having a pecan sale fundraiser through December. A 1-pound bag of locally grown pecans is $12, with proceeds benefiting the Historic Waco Foundation museum.
To order, call 644-6910.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.