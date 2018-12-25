Waco residents can recycle big items (such as electronics and appliances) as well as yard waste at the Cobbs Recycing Center, 2021 N. 44th St. Anyone from anywhere can recycle paper and cardboard, plastic containers, glass containers, aluminum cans and tin cans.
The center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and closed on Sundays and Mondays.
Visit waco-texas.com or call 751-8536 to ask questions.
Birth certificate delay
The Texas Department of State Health Services will upgrade the Texas Electronic Register, the statewide computer system for issuing birth records, from Friday through Monday.
Due to this upgrade, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will be unable to issue birth certificates for individuals born in Texas and outside the city limits of Waco until Tuesday, New Year’s Day. Individuals will need to contact the city or county of birth to obtain a birth certificate. This upgrade will not affect death certificates and birth certificates for people born in Waco.
Contact the health department at 750-5429 for more information.
Trash collection
City of Waco Solid Waste Services is collecting Tuesday’s routes a day late due to the Christmas holiday.
All customers who normally have their trash picked up on Tuesday should move bins to the curb Wednesday.
New Year’s Eve free rides home
Waco Transit’s free “Safe Ride Home” program is offering free shuttle rides on New Year’s Eve between the hours of 6 p.m. and 3 a.m.
Call 750-1620 to book a free trip or determine shuttle coverage area. Advance reservations are preferred. Same-day requests are accepted based upon availability.
Tow King will also offer free vehicle tows home between the hours of 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. for those who need it. Free tows can be arranged by calling Tow King directly at 666-5484.
Umpires wanted
The Waco Baseball Umpire Chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials is looking for people who may be interested in becoming umpires.
TASO official renewals and new member applications are open for all sports by visiting www.taso.org. If you have questions, email TASO staff at baseball@taso.org.
Those interested in joining the Waco Baseball Chapter can contact Mickey Cochran at 230-2178 or email mickey_cochran@baylor.edu.