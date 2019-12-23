The 22nd annual Sykora Family Ford Pancake Breakfast will run from 6:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at Sykora Family Ford on northbound Interstate 35 in West, Exit 353.
Each year on Christmas Eve, Sykora Family Ford opens its doors for the free event, open to the public. The dealership’s employees cook and serve up free pancakes, sausage and beverages to more than 1,000 people in celebration of the spirit of Christmas.
City holiday hours
City of Waco offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for the Christmas holiday.
Solid Waste Services will run collection routes as usual Tuesday. The solid waste offices and Cobbs Recycling Center will be closed both days, and the landfill will be closed Wednesday.
The Waco-McLennan County Library System will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Waco Transit System will run regular service Tuesday. The Silo District Trolley will run service until 4 p.m. Tuesday, and the La Salle Circle Shuttle will run until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Waco Transit will not run routes on Christmas Day.
Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will be closed Christmas Day. The attractions reopen Thursday.
Landmark books
Waco Landmark books are on sale this holiday season. The 144-page hardback book features color photos of landmarks and structures throughout Waco and McLennan County taken this year by veteran Tribune-Herald photographers Rod Aydelotte and Jerry Larson.
The book is priced at $29.95, plus tax, and can be purchased at the Tribune-Herald office, 900 Franklin Ave.. Orders can be placed online at WacoLandmarks.PictorialBook.com using a credit card, or at 757-5757.
Trib holiday hours
The Waco Tribune-Herald offices will close at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, and remain closed Wednesday, Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas.
Offices reopen Thursday, Dec. 26, at 9 a.m.
Tree recycling
Keep Waco Beautiful, in partnership with Waco Parks and Recreation, is having its annual Chipping of the Green Christmas tree recycling on Jan. 4, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the parking lot of Paul Tyson field.
Anyone, regardless of residence, is invited to bring their live tree for recycling. Participants can get a bag of mulch and the first 100 will receive a sapling.
