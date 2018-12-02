The Community Race Relations Coalition will host dinner and a movie at 5 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Austin Ave.
Dinner will be served during a screening of the film “Black Panther” with discussion to follow. The event is free and open to all, but reservations are required. Donations are accepted. To reserve a space, call or text 717-7903 or email Jo@welterfamily.org.
Jazz holiday concert
The free Waco Jazz Orchestra Holiday Concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Monday at McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
For more information, call 299-8283.
Free Legal Clinic
Greater Waco Legal Services will have its First Monday Free Legal Advice Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St. Appointments are not required but are strongly recommended. The clinic provides 20- to 30-minute consultations on a first-come, first-served basis. The last consultations may start at 8 p.m.
For more information, call 733-2828.
Medicare session
The Area Agency on Aging will host a free Medicare session from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road.
The session will cover questions related to enrolling in Medicare. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call Jan Enders at 292-1843.
Waco Rotary Club
Edis Oliver from the Rotary Club of Austin will present a program, “Letters from World War II,” during the Waco Rotary Club’s meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12. For more information, call 776-2115.
Holiday concert
A free Highlander Holiday Concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
For more information, call 299-8283.
Christmas on the Frontier
The Sterling C. Robertson Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will have its Christmas on the Frontier during a meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Brazos Room at the Community Wealth Management and Trust Services Building, 1711 Lake Success Drive.