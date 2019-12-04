The Cranfills Gap Lions Booster Club will have its annual lutefisk dinner on Saturday at the Cranfills Gap ISD cafeteria, with seating times at 4:30, 5:15, 6 and 6:45 p.m.
For more information, call 597-2215 during the day and 386-6961 on nights and weekends.
Holiday concert
McLennan Community College’s free Highlander Holiday Concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Ball Performing Arts Center on campus.
For more information, call the Visual & Performing Arts Department at 299-8283.
DRT meeting
The Sterling C. Robertson Chapter of The Daughters of the Republic of Texas will meet at noon Thursday in the Brazos Room of the Community Bank & Trust wealth management and trust services building, 1711 Lake Success Drive.
Everyone is encouraged to wear Christmas attire.
TSTC commencement
Texas State Technical College’s fall 2019 commencement will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
More than 400 candidates for graduation at TSTC will participate.
DAR meeting
The Henry Downs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 1 p.m. Friday in The Center, 1115 Columbus Ave.
Lorri Sapp, coordinator of secondary mathematics and instructional coaching for Midway ISD, will be the speaker.
Dr Pepper Christmas
The Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St., will host its 12th annual Christmas event from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday.
The event will feature live music, treats, holiday shopping, games, activities and a visit from Santa Claus.
Admission is free, and the event is open to all ages.
Rosebud-Lott PTO
The Rosebud-Lott Elementary School parent-teacher organization will have a holiday market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Rosebud-Lott High School Gym, 1789 U.S. Highway 77 in Lott.
Admission is free, and all ages are welcome. Santa will make an appearance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, call 979-277-5153.
Food, clothing giveawayWaco’s Full Gospel Holy Temple church will have a free food and clothing Giveaway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14 at 512 Hillsboro Drive.
Grocery and clothing items will be available until supplies are exhausted.
For more information, call 799-1006.
