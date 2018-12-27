Global Revive is sponsoring activities for Martin Luther King Day, starting with the annual Martin Luther King Empowerment Banquet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Waco Multipurpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave. The theme will be “Empowering the Artist Dream,” featuring speaker Michael Guinn of Grand Prairie.
“Born to Win,” a stage play written by Global Revive President Kay Bell, will be performed at 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. It is about a group of homeless people who have come up with a plan on how to come out of homelessness.
Tickets are available at Marilyn’s Gift Gallery, 818 Elm Ave.; Sascee’s Southern Eatery, 719 S. 11th St.; and the Hippodrome box office.
Birth certificate delay
The Texas Department of State Health Services will upgrade the Texas Electronic Register, a statewide computer system for issuing birth records, from Friday through Monday.
Because of the upgrade, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will be unable to issue birth certificates for people born in Texas and outside Waco city limits until Tuesday. Contact the city or county of birth to get a birth certificate. The upgrade will not affect death certificates and birth certificates for people born in Waco.
For more information, call the health department at 750-5429.
New Year’s Eve free rides home
Waco Transit’s free “Safe Ride Home” program will offer shuttle rides from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.
Call 750-1620 to book a free trip or determine shuttle coverage area. Advance reservations are preferred. Same-day requests are accepted based on availability.
Tow King will also offer free vehicle tows home between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. To arrange a free tow, call Tow King at 666-5484.
Church Under the Bridge
Church Under the Bridge will worship at 10 a.m. Sunday with Highland Baptist Church, 3014 Maple Ave. It will not meet for services under the Interstate 35 bridge at Fourth and Fifth streets.
For more information, call 235-7818.
Spirit Bells rehearsals
Rehearsals for Spirit Bells’ 10th year will start at 6 p.m. Jan. 15 at McGregor First United Methodist Church, 500 S. Madison Ave. People who rang with the group in the past and new ringers are invited to join for the season.
For more information, call 776-2046.