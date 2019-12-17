The East Waco Empowerment Project will host the fourth annual Feast in the East from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at the city of Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.
During the free dinner, hats, gloves, coats and blankets will be given away to help families in need get through the winter season.
The project is also partnering with schools in East Waco to identify students in need to provide holiday gifts for those students.
To donate or volunteer, email rocky@prosperitytax.com.
New Year’s Eve bash
Hewitt Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6008, 725 Sun Valley Blvd. Hewitt, will have a New Year’s Eve bash from 7 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1.
Cost is $20 per couple or $10 for singles. The theme is Roaring ’20s, and optional period dress is encouraged.
There will be finger foods, a photo booth and live music from Tony and the All Stars.
For more information, call 666-6008.
Earth, Wind & Fire
Tickets are on sale for the 2020 Providence Foundation Gala, featuring a performance by Earth, Wind & Fire, at 8:45 p.m. May 30 at the Extraco Events Center.
VIP floor seating for the gala is available by calling the Providence Foundation office 751-4717.
‘Sound of Music’
Christian Youth Theater will perform “The Sound of Music” at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
Other performances will follow at 7 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 340-0084.
City Hall performers
The city of Waco will welcome area students as they perform in front of the Christmas tree on the first floor of Waco City Hall as a part of “Sounds of the Season.” Here is the remaining list of schools performing:
- Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. — St. Paul’s Episcopal School
- Thursday, 10:30 a.m. — West Ave Elementary School fifth-graders
- Thursday, 11:15 a.m. — Woodgate Intermediate School sixth-graders.
Pecan halves
The Waco Founder Lions Club is selling 1-pound bags of Texas Pecan halves for $10 at the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St.
For more information, call 776-5341.
