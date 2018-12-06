The Waco Federation of Women’s Clubs will host a tour of its home at 2900 Bosque Blvd. from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
The home will be decorated in holiday trimmings as volunteers from the various clubs host a variety of tours in holiday dress. Throughout the house each contributing club will have a booth and its mission in the community.
Light refreshments provided by club members will be served.
Cost is $5 but free for children. For more information, call 235-1354.
Handmade quilt raffle
A handmade quilt by Alice Todd will be raffled at the Elf on a ReStore Shelf party at 7 p.m. Friday.
The one-of-a-kind child’s Christmas quilt is 39 inches by 50 inches.
Tickets are on sale at ReStore, 1224 Franklin Ave., and the Habitat for Humanity administrative office, 220 N. 11th St. Ticket cost is $1 each or six for $5.
Cove director to speak
Kelly Atkinson, director of The Cove in Waco, will discuss “Providing Care, Opportunity, Value and Empowerment to Homeless Youth” during a meeting of the Henry Downs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on Friday at The Center of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, North 12th Street and Columbus Avenue.
Refreshments will be served at 1 p.m., and the program will start at 1:30.
World AIDS Day
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will celebrate World AIDS Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at 225 W. Waco Drive.
Free rapid HIV tests will be administered, and gift cards will be given to all who test while supplies last. For more information, call 750-5499.
Richfield 50th reunion
The 1969 graduating class of Richfield High School is planning its 50th reunion June 7-9.
For information, visit bit.ly/2Efn1f7 or call 718-3363.
Downsville chili lunch
Downsville Volunteer Fire Department will have its 35th annual chili lunch with service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the department, 7701 S. Third St., also known as Farm-to-Market Road 434.
Cost is $8, and all proceeds go toward maintaining equipment and the fire department building.
For more information, call Sue Hanson at 722-7052.